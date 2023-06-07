Register
In Pictures: Robert Carlyle and stars attend the premiere of the new Full Monty Disney+ sequel

A number of faces attended the premiere in Sheffield

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST

The cast of the much loved Full Monty film from the late nineties were once again reunited at the premiere of the new Disney+ TV series which is set to be made available to fans this month (June).

Fans of the film instantly took the cast to their hearts with characters such as Robert Carlyle’s Gaz, Tom Wilkinson’s Gerald and Paul Barber’s Horse being some of the standout performers in the film with their being a number of other brilliant performances.

There will be eight episodes included in the new spin-off series of The Full Monty on Disney+ which catches up with the main character’s 26 years on from the original film which saw unemployed men in Sheffield turn to stripping to make some money.

Here’s some of the famous faces who attended the premiere at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield.

The cast of The Full Monty reunited in Sheffield for the premiere of the new Disney+ TV version of the film.

1. Back together again

The cast of The Full Monty reunited in Sheffield for the premiere of the new Disney+ TV version of the film. Photo: Dean Atkins

Glasgow born actor Robert Carlyle was one of the many famous faces to attend the premiere. He reprised his role as Gaz once again in the sequel.

2. Robert Caryle

Glasgow born actor Robert Carlyle was one of the many famous faces to attend the premiere. He reprised his role as Gaz once again in the sequel. Photo: Dean Atkins

Paul Barber was back to reprise his role as Horse in the new series of The Full Monty.

3. Paul Barber

Paul Barber was back to reprise his role as Horse in the new series of The Full Monty. Photo: Dean Atkins

The premiere to the sequel of The Full Monty was held at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield.

4. Premiere

The premiere to the sequel of The Full Monty was held at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins

