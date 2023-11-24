In Pictures: The changing face of Glasgow's Hilton hotel

The Glasgow Hilton has been a major part of the city's skyline for over 30 years with plenty of famous faces visiting the hotel over the years

Whitney Houston was number one in the UK charts with I Will Always Love You and Sharon Stone was smashing the cinema box office with Basic Instinct, when Glasgow Hilton first opened its doors over 30 years ago on St Andrews Day 1992.

It was the first-ever Hilton hotel to open in Scotland and since then the 20-storey granite and glass structure has become a notable landmark on the Glasgow skyline.

Reflecting back on the opening of the hotel in the early nineties, former General Manager David Thompson said: “We opened on St Andrews Day in the middle of the worst recession in memory but we had to open and had a massive party to introduce the hotel to the city. It was a big thing for Glasgow at the time, the first five-star hotel.

“The main changes I notice in the intervening 30 years are that the hotel now is much cleaner and simpler in its decoration, much less fussy. The bedrooms were generous in size and that remains the case. I still have very fond memories of my time at Hilton Glasgow.”

The hotel has played host to numerous world leaders and celebrities over the past three decades including former US President Bill Clinton and the late anti-apartheid campaigner and President of South Africa Nelson Mandela.

In the world of sport and entertainment the hotel has welcomed many sports teams and bands, as well as individual stars including football legends Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff, boxing legend Mike Tyson, Scottish comedy legend Billy Connolly, Girls Aloud singer Chery Cole and musician James Brown.

