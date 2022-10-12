Interfaith and older adult charities in Glasgow to launch partnership scheme

Glasgow’s Golden Generation and Scottish Ahlul-Bayt Society have launched a new partnership to extend their ability to reach vulnerable people in Glasgow.

Two Glasgow organisations have launched a partnership which will see joint working for older adults from all faiths and backgrounds. Glasgow’s Golden Generation (GGG) has been supporting older adults in the city since 1948 and Scottish Ahlul-Bayt Society (SABS) promotes interfaith working pinned on the values of Shia Islam.

The two organisations came together today (October 12) at GGG’s David Cargill Day Centre to launch awareness, action, and advancement by bringing together keynote speakers, members of parliament, religious leaders, and local dignitaries.

Richard Donald, CEO of GGG said:“I am delighted to launch this important partnership with SABS and to increase awareness of the need for inclusive services in the city. GGG has forged strong links with many cultural initiatives within Glasgow and is committed to continuing this work.

“The charity believes no older adults should face loneliness, isolation or poverty as they age; no matter what faith or background they come from. It’s essential that over 55s have access to the support they need in the community, and GGG looks forward to continuing its warm relationship with SABS over the coming months.”

On the day attendees heard addresses from Minister for Equalities and Older People Christina McKelvie, Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Archbishop Emeritus Most Reverend Mario Joseph Conti, and representatives from both GGG and SABS.

Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Chief Imam and Director General of SABS added:“As a faith community, we strongly hold firm to the principle of loving thy neighbour. For this purpose, SABS feels it important to partner across faith, civic and charitable sectors in an attempt to improve the quality of life for all members of Scottish society.

“From partnerships with food banks to NHS blood donation centres, Sabs uses its resources and diverse networks to support humanitarian causes. I therefore look forward to a partnership with GGG in wanting to create greater awareness of the need for inclusivity and to cater for a host of diverse communities across Glasgow.”

GGG operates three-day care centres across the city as well as befriending, welfare support, a careline, digital services and weekly clubs.

All services are available to those of all faiths and none, with the charity celebrating a range of religious observances over the course of the year.