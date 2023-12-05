Irn-Bru launch 'feasting trousers' to raise funds for Age Scotland this Christmas

This Christmas festive fashion meets function, and it looks like matching pyjamas and sparkly jumpers have moved down to the bottom of Santa’s list as IRN-BRU has released a limited-edition pair of extra comfy trousers designed for Christmas feasting.

Ideal for when you just want one more turkey sandwich or that extra cheese board with family or friends and perfect for between Christmas and New Year, where chocolate for breakfast is the norm, IRN-BRU has launched a new must-have for those seeking ultimate comfort this Christmas: Feasting Trousers.

The Feasting Trousers feature everything you’d expect from IRN-BRU with a fun and bold festive design and a high and stretchy waistband for when you’re ‘phenomenally full’.

Fans will have to be quick as only a limited number are available to buy from December, 4 from IRN-BRU’s new website.

Giving back to those who might be having their Christmas Dinner alone or not at all, IRN-BRU will donate profits to Age Scotland, the national charity for older people. The donation will support the organisation to provide over 300 friendship calls over the festive season, offering a friendly voice or advice around the rapidly rising cost of living.

Kenny Nicholson, Head of Brand at IRN-BRU, said, “Not many outfits will impress the in-laws as well as offering all the extra room required for Christmas dinner, so we wanted to create some Christmas gear that’s not only functional but the perfect gift for any IRN-BRU fan.

“We also know Christmas can be a difficult time for some people, especially the older generation, so we’re proud to be able to donate our profits from every pair sold to Age Scotland to support their friendship calls this Christmas. This is quite literally a lifeline for people who may be choosing between heating or eating on Christmas Day, or spending time alone.