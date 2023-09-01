Here’s everything you need to know about the IRN-BRU Carnival 2023 - including how to get cheaper pre-sale tickets

Scotland’s longest running festive fun fair, The IRN-BRU Carnival, has announced its return, and is encouraging Scots to make ‘catch the earlybird’ tickets from 10am on September 7 2023.

Tickets to the IRN-BRU Carnival, opening on December 22 2023, include 10 vouchers per person which can be used at 65+ rides and attractions, numerous food and drink vendors, and gives wee ones access to inflatable-play.

Earlybird tickets will go live at 10am on September 7 and start from just £11 for seniors, giving your whole Christmas crew a chance to bag their annual festive fun for a reduced price. Organisers are also bringing back lower cost earlybird tickets this year to help attendees keep Christmas budgets down, and spread the cost during what is an expensive time of year.

Whether you are into the thrill of the waltzers or the sticky wall, the action of the dodgems or the fun of the inflatable play, the 2023 Carnival will be packed full of the usual family favourites and exciting new attractions, with more still to be announced.

As well as the return of The IRN-BRU Carnival’s popular Autism Friendly Sessions running Sunday December 31 (11am-2pm) and Tuesday January 9 (4pm-9pm), Carnival organisers have hinted at the continuation of its free ticket initative for local charities and groups and carnival ambassadors, with more details to be announced on September 7.