IRN-BRU have announced the launch of a new energy drink set to hit store shelves later this month.

PWR-BRU, a new energy drink brand from AG Barr under the IRN-BRU label is set to launch on August 28. Barr promise that the new energy drink will have ‘IRN-BRU DNA running through it’.

The new brand will not hit foreign markets, being sold exclusively in Scotland at the end of this month. Four flavours are set to be avaliable on launch, they include:

PWR-BRU contains a ‘drop of IRN-BRU essence in every flavour’ - alongside the energy-boosting supplements of caffeine, taurine and B-Vitamins found in most energy drinks like Red Bull or Rockstar.

Ahead of launch, Glaswegians have the chance to get their hands on a special foil-marked collector’s edition can and taste PWR-BRU before it even hits the shelves.

‘Scan for a Can’ QR codes have been planted across Glasgow - from iconic streets and sports arenas to music venues and student hangouts, across the city from today (August 7).

The four flavours avaliable on launch - ‘Diablo’, ‘Maverick’, ‘Origin’, and ‘Dropkick'

Glasgow BRU fans can scan the codes to enter a draw to become one of the first in the country to get their hands, and their lips, on a can. But, fans should move quickly as there’s only 400 cans in circulation across Scotland.

Clues to the locations of the QR codes are being revealed on PWR-BRU’s social channels over the next 10 days - follow them on @pwr_bru.

Annette Yates, Head of Brand at PWR-BRU, said: “PWR-BRU is a combination of the unique personality of IRN-BRU and a bold new approach to energy drinks. It’s one of the biggest launches ever from the family behind IRN-BRU and we think fans of energy drinks are going to enjoy adding a PWR-BRUst to their day.”