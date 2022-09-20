BBC Scotland are appealing for nominations for their ‘Scotland’s People 2022’, an award that celebrates Scotland’s kindest and most caring people.

Scotland’s People 2022 celebrates people who have committed extraordinary acts of care and kindness across Scotland.

Jackie Bird has travelled the country over the last two years meeting the nation’s unsung heroes in preparation for the BBC awards.

The BBC is asking for nominations for people who have gone above and beyond to help those around them, and for people who have been an inspiration and deserve a thank you from the people of Scotland.

Jackie Bird has travelled across Scotland for the BBC to recognise Scotland’s People over the last two years.

Jackie, who was touched by the stories and experiences of those she met in the last programme, said: “It was a truly humbling experience meeting these unsung heroes last year – there were tears and laughter, as we shone a light on everything they had done for their local communities.

“We want to do the same again this year - so we want to hear from those who want to say thank you for the all care and kindness they’ve received from those special people in their lives. It’s as simple as that, so get nominating!”