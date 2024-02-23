Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kings Of Leon have announced a new Glasgow date on their tour of the UK and Ireland tour dates in 2024.

The legendary band behind 'Sex on Fire', 'Use Somebody', and 'Waste a moment' shared the news yesterday, February 22, after dropping their lead single 'Mustang' ahead of their upcoming ninth album 'Can We Please Have Fun'.

Kings of Leons ninth album drops on May 10, following up on their last album 'When You See Yourself' released in 2021. They will play a headline slot at BST Hyde Park this summer alongside Glasgow legend Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines - who themselves just finished a live show at the Barrowlands here in Glasgow last night, read our review here!

Following their headline at Hyde Park, Kings of Leon will travel up to Glasgow on July 2, before heading to Dublin, July 6, Nottingham, July 8, and Manchester, July 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 1, at 9am - although fans that pre-order the album from the band’s official store before 5pm on Tuesday February 27 get early access to tickets. Click here for tickets to the Kings of Leon Glasgow show when they go live.

Kings of Leon UK and Ireland dates:

JUNE

20 –Leeds, First Direct Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

30 – London, Hyde Park BST