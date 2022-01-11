King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Glasgow to suspend shows until 23 January

The moves comes after the First Minister’s Covid-19 update.

What’s happening? Shows at Glasgow theatres will not be going ahead until nearer the end of the month due to the covid-19 restrictions for indoor events staying in place.

What are the restrictions? The restrictions, including limiting indoor events to 200 people seated or 100 people standing, and requiring table service in hospitality settings, will remain in place until at least January 24, pending a review of data by ministers.

Posting this afternoon, the team at the Kings Theatre wrote: “Following the Scottish Government’s update this afternoon, we have now unfortunately had to cancel performances up until Sunday 23 January.

“If you have tickets for performances during this time, you do not need to do anything. You will be contacted as soon as possible with the next steps. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

Shows set to go ahead that will be affected include The Book of Mormon.