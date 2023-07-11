It’s the second time in a week that a Glasgow winner took home the Mecca Bingo jackpot!

A mystery Glasgow resident and lifelong bingo player, who won a £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo at the Forge shopping centre last Friday (July 7), has described the win as ‘life-changing’.

The win marks the second time in a week that a Glaswegian has struck it lucky at Mecca Bingo, after the Mecca at the Great Western Retail Park in Drumchapel saw a player scoop over £60,000 on Monday July 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Forge’s lucky 69-year-old winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, won big playing on the National Bingo Game, calling house on the 16th number and triggering the mega £50,000 jackpot! The winner is known to be a regular at Mecca Bingo and has been attending the club on Duke Street since they were 18.

When asked how they will be spending the money, the overjoyed winner confessed that they are “still struggling to decide how to start spending it!”.

The mystery winner won £50k at the Mecca Bingo in The Forge Shopping Centre!

Paul McGlinchey, general manager at Mecca Bingo Glasgow Forge, commented on the win: “We’re always thrilled for our winners, but the £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration!”

To find out more about Mecca Forge, including sessions and upcoming events, visit https://www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/glasgow-forge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of £50,000, £1,000 and £100, as well a club prize on every game. Total prize money paid to date by the National Bingo Game is over £1billion and it is the UK’s second largest computer controlled game.