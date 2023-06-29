Locals raise concerns over busy pedestrian crossing at Shawlands Cross

The crossing in the Southside of the city sees a constant flow of traffic throughout the day

Concerns have been voiced over people having to wait more than two minutes at a busy pedestrian crossing in Shawlands close to two schools.

Scottish Greens Councillor Jon Molyneux has asked whether a maximum wait of 144 seconds at Shawlands Cross is acceptable as it is close to Shawlands Academy and Primary with pupils using it.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, SNP, said he is aware the junction is “frustrating to cross” as it is one of the most “complicated” in the southside. The junction sees Pollokshaws Road meeting Kilmarnock Road. Speaking at last week’s full council meeting Councillor Kelly said: “There is significantly high demand for green time for all modes including pedestrians, cyclists, buses and service vehicles particularly, as you would expect, during peak periods.”

The convenor for neighbourhood services and assets said the council has been running a traffic control system to detect queue lengths and can change timings of traffic light sequencing throughout the day. The measures ensure bus priority and extend the green light for cycling pupils to pass as part of the Shawlands Primary bike bus.

Councillor Kelly said Shawlands Cross has recently been reviewed by consultants but no recommendations to “alter the sequencing” have been put forward. He said the council had considered “enhancements” for Shawlands Cross that have proved successful elsewhere.

But it was found the changes would “delay the bus journey times, increase congestion and pollution and have a detrimental effect on local businesses,” according to councillor Kelly. He added: “In the case of running the pedestrian stage twice per crossing cycle it was found that it would lead to significant increase in congestion, reduce air quality and could lead to vehicles blocking the pedestrian crossing points.”

Councillor Molyneux asked for an evidence based risk assessment to be done on the crossing alongside others as part of work at a reformed school streets governance group. He pointed out research published in a literature review for Transport for London showed people are under a higher risk of crossing during a red light if waiting for more than 30 seconds.