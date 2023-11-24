M74 near Hamilton and Motherwell to close for two nights next week - here's the details
The major transport carriageway will close to traffic overnight for two nights next week for essential works
Road users were advised yesterday, November 23, that the M74 northbound carriageway between Junction 6 Hamilton/Motherwell and Junction 5 Raith will be closed overnight for two nights, on Wednesday November 29 2023 and Thursday November 30.
The closures have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic and are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst traffic sensor installation works are undertaken. The road will close at 8pm and reopen at 6am the following day.
As a result, the following slip roads will also be closed:
- M74 northbound Junction 6 Hamilton on slip road
- M74 northbound Junction 6 Motherwell on slip road
- M74 northbound off slip road to Hamilton Motorway Services
- M74 northbound on slip road from Hamilton Motorway Services
- M74 northbound Junction 5 Raith off slip road
Signed diversion routes will be in place during the closures. Road users are encouraged to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland prior to travelling on these evenings to check their route.
The works will be carried out by Scottish Roads Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council, South Lanarkshire Council, South West Unit and Police Scotland.
Please note, all works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
If you have any enquiries regarding these works, please contact us on 0800 042 0188 or [email protected].
Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.traffic.gov.scot or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland