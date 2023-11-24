The major transport carriageway will close to traffic overnight for two nights next week for essential works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Road users were advised yesterday, November 23, that the M74 northbound carriageway between Junction 6 Hamilton/Motherwell and Junction 5 Raith will be closed overnight for two nights, on Wednesday November 29 2023 and Thursday November 30.

The closures have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic and are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst traffic sensor installation works are undertaken. The road will close at 8pm and reopen at 6am the following day.

As a result, the following slip roads will also be closed:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M74 northbound Junction 6 Hamilton on slip road

M74 northbound Junction 6 Motherwell on slip road

M74 northbound off slip road to Hamilton Motorway Services

M74 northbound on slip road from Hamilton Motorway Services

M74 northbound Junction 5 Raith off slip road

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed diversion routes will be in place during the closures. Road users are encouraged to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland prior to travelling on these evenings to check their route.

The works will be carried out by Scottish Roads Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council, South Lanarkshire Council, South West Unit and Police Scotland.

Please note, all works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

If you have any enquiries regarding these works, please contact us on 0800 042 0188 or [email protected].