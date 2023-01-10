A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident

A volunteer at a Glasgow soup kitchen has allegedly been threatened following a misunderstanding about sandwiches.

It is understood the incident happened around 8pm last Thursday, January 5, when a man was attending the Homeless Project Scotland (HPS) station on Argyle Street.

Advertisement

Police were called over reports that a volunteer had been threatened, with staff at the project, which feeds hundreds of people every day, alleging the man was trying to take all of their sandwiches.

Colin McInnes, chairman of HPS, said: “On Thursday there was a gentleman attending the soup kitchen who verbally abused and tried to attack our volunteers under the bridge.

“He was trying to clear the sandwiches off the table. He was told he was to take some sandwiches and leave some for others because we didn’t have a lot to go around. We were trying to spread it out so everyone could get something to eat.”

Homeless Project Scotland is currently based underneath the ‘Hielanman’s umbrella’ at Glasgow Central Station on Argyle Street

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man causing a disturbance on Argyle Street in Glasgow around 7.50pm on Thursday, 5 January.