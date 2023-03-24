The new Next shop will be just under 30,000 square feet!

Building on a series of exciting developments, leading city centre destination, St. Enoch Centre has just announced a deal to open a 28,000 sq ft flagship Next store on Argyle Street in Autumn 2023.

Glasgow’s largest city-centre shopping mall has been undergoing a renaissance, building out its one-stop retail, dining and leisure and entertainment offer with a series of new openings including gaming venue Level X and Boom Battle Bar.

The arrival of Next, which is anticipated to open in October, will further strengthen its appeal and see the UK’s favourite fashion and home retailer take up a new home in the former Topshop premises in Argyle Street.

Anne Ledgerwood, St. Enoch Centre Director, said: “We are thrilled to reveal plans for a new flagship store at St. Enoch Centre for much-loved retailer Next. The brand has been a key fixture on Glasgow’s retail scene for years and its return to Argyle Street is great news for shoppers.

“The new opening builds on our current diverse offer and cements the Centre’s place on the map as the city’s top shopping and leisure destination.”

A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St. Enoch Centre and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year. We look forward to showcasing our latest Autumn/Winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”