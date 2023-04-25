Glasgow-based McCrea Financial Services have chosen two local charities to support in the year ahead as they look to add to the huge £650,000 they have raised for good causes.

The Emma Cameron Foundation and the Glasgow Care Foundation are today named as the latest charities of the year as chosen by the team at McCrea and will be supported by a range of fundraising events held throughout the next 12 months.

The Emma Cameron Foundation is a children’s cancer charity which was started in 2011 following Emma, from Torrance, passing away aged just 11 after a diagnosis of an osteosarcoma in her right leg. The Foundation has two key goals: to help provide or financially support end of life care for under 18s with cancer at home, and to provide other youngsters in a similar situation as Emma was with small tangible benefits that can enhance their lives and make their difficult situation a little easier.

19/05/22 - The Dukes - St Andrews McCrea Financial Services Charity Golf day

Alan Cameron, Emma’s dad and co-founder of the Foundation, said: “Acquiring support from an organisation as committed to fundraising and as successful as McCrea Financial Services is likely to ensure we are able to continue helping the dozens of kids and families we help every year for at least another 12 months. We cannot take away the pain and difficulty associated with a diagnosis so we look to add some fun in, make a difficult life easier and, where relevant, ease a financial burden that regular hospital trips creates.”

The Glasgow Care Foundation was established in 1874 prior to the NHS and welfare state with the main aim to alleviate poverty in Glasgow. With the motto “A Helping Hand not a Hand Out,” it considers itself a small charity doing big things for Glasgow with all funds earned through fundraising or donations going straight to helping those in need.

Elaine Sergeant, Glasgow Care Foundation Fundraising Manager, said: “The support that McCrea Financial Services will provide allows us to help more families and individuals and will contribute to our goal of supporting 10,000 people over the next 10 years. For the beneficiaries themselves, such support means keeping families together, giving them hope for the future, faith that someone is willing to help them without expecting anything in return and encouragement to improve their lives.”

The announcement of McCrea’s chosen charities of the year follows the conclusion of fundraising activities for last year’s recipient, with £30,000 raised for Common Wheel, which provides bicycle maintenance and music making for people with mental health problems in Glasgow, as well as delivering visual arts and climbing projects.

That sum, boosted by over £7,800 raised at the firm’s sold-out Annual Charity Race Night in March, means McCrea have now raised over a staggering £650,000 for a wide range of good causes over the past 15 years.

McCrea Founder and Managing Director Douglas McCrea said: “We’re very proud to be working with both the Emma Cameron Foundation and the Glasgow Care Foundation as our chosen charities this year. This continues our commitment to smaller, local charities who might not fall on the radar of bigger firms as often as other causes, so we are absolutely delighted to be working with them and make a meaningful contribution which can help each meet their objectives.

“We enjoyed another very successful 12 months of fundraising for Common Wheel, another smaller local cause, with our recent race night taking the total beyond £30,000 which is a fantastic total to hand over to the charity. My sincere thanks go to all the team here at McCrea for their commitment and support as well as our clients, friends and families, who all generously support us to ensure we can give something back to good causes every year.”