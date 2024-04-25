Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Bus have shared an inspirational story of a Blantyre woman whose life was changed for the better when she was introduced to her guide dog.

Laura Bradley from Blantyre shared her story with First Bus who wanted to shine a spotlight on the South Lanarkshire woman and her guide dog Autumn in honour of International Guide Dog Day (April 24).

First Bus wanted to celebrate the experiences of the thousands of people it keeps moving every day across Scotland. The stories of those who use the bus, and the impact it’s had on their lives, are captured in a content series called ‘First Bus Firsts’.

First Bus is sharing the story of Laura, whose guide dog Autumn became a beacon of hope for the Blantyre woman, helping her overcome severe anxiety and depression triggered by her sight loss, while also assisting her in regaining her independence. Together they travel on bus services, even making friends along the way.

“Taking the bus was something I wouldn’t have to think twice about before but, when I lost my sight, this simple act presented so many obstacles and filled me with fear and anxiety,” explains Laura.

“I feel like I’m back in control of my life again with Autumn. She’s brought me mobility, and newfound independence as, with her, I can regularly use the bus to get to where I want and need to be.

“Autumn is phenomenal – the best guide dog there has ever been. Every morning, she leads me to the bus stop and indicates when a bus is approaching and lets me know when it’s arrived by standing up and shaking,” adds Laura.

Once on the bus, Autumn finds Laura a seat and then settles at her feet, remaining calm throughout the journey. Their partnership has drastically reduced Laura’s anxiety and has opened doors to social interactions and opportunities that were previously daunting.

Laura Bradley was able to take back her independence thanks to assistance from her guide dog Autumn.

“She’s had such a profound impact on my life, allowing me to travel safely with her support. I can’t imagine my life without Autumn now. She really is my guardian angel with a wagging tail,” says Laura.

With Autumn’s incredible work ethic and alert personality, Autumn assists Laura daily ensuring she navigates her commute safely and independently.

Laura and Autumn have even sparked new friendships on their journeys. One in particular with Colin - an elderly gentleman they met on the bus, who they now often sit and chat with on their commute.

Laura said, “The bus gives me access to anywhere I want to go, and Autumn gives me the confidence to actually go out and get on a bus.”

In 2016, inspired by the positive changes Autumn had introduced to her life, Laura decided to give back to the community that supported her. She began volunteering for Guide Dogs charity, and by 2017 transitioned into a business support role in the organisation.