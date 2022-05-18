Memorial benches removed from George Square ahead of Europa League Final

Memorial benches in George Square have been removed ahead of an anticipated gathering of football fans this evening.

This evening marks Rangers first European Cup Final since 200, and both Glasgow and Seville are gearing up for gatherings of fans.

Rangers finished runners-up in the 2008 UEFA Cup Final to Zenit St. Petersburg and they will be targeting a second European trophy in 50 years after clinching the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Light Blues will be backed by 100,000 travelling supporters in the south of Spain, with 9,500 fans estimated inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Rangers fans gathered at George Square after Rangers lift The SPFL Premier League Cup on the last day of the season on Saturday.

It is expected that large numbers of Rangers fan who have not travelled to Spain will gather in the centre of Glasgow on Wednesday evening. Glasgow City Council have confirmed that they’re moving memorial benches from George Square after some were damaged during celebrations last year.

A spokesman for the council said: “We have been in regular contact with Rangers in the build-up to this week’s finals.

“Appropriate plans are being put in place to minimise the impact of any gatherings linked to these games.”

Police Scotland have said that they would do everything they could to reduce disruption.

Last year Rangers fans celebrated in George Square after the club won its first Premiership in 10 years. At this time, some memorial benches were damaged, with the council footing the bill to restore them while condeming the “deplorable” behaviour of fans.

Over 20 arrests were made and seven fixed penalty notices handed out.

Speaking at the time, a spokeswoman for the council said: “We’ve had cleaning and parks teams in George Square since Sunday night, clearing debris and assessing the damage to furniture and plants.

"The lack of care and respect shown to a place and facilities that all Glaswegians should be able to enjoy is disturbing – but destroying memorials placed by grieving families and friends is, frankly, deplorable.

"We believe we have been able to recover any memorial plaques from smashed benches and are now starting the job of contacting families, where we are able. The memorials will be restored; however it is not yet known how much this will cost."