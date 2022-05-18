Five arrested in Seville as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans clash

Police confirmed that five football fans were arrested after an incident on Tuesday night (17 May).

Arrests have been made after an altercation between travelling football fans in Seville.

The five people were all Eintracht Frankfurt fans, and a spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “Five people, all German nationals, have been arrested.”

Footage from the incident shows flares being thrown at Rangers fans.

The weather will be hot for Rangers when they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

The news comes as thousands of Rangers fans have decsended on the city ahead of the Europa League Final which kicks off at 8pm tonight. It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.

Rangers finished runners-up in the 2008 UEFA Cup Final to Zenit St. Petersburg and they will be targeting a second European trophy in 50 years after clinching the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Light Blues will be backed by 100,000 travelling supporters in the south of Spain, with 9,500 fans estimated inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Seville Police have said they were prepared for large numbers of supporters in the city for the game with around 5,000 officers on duty.

Spain’s General Commissioner for Citizen Security Juan Carlos Castro said: “We believe around 30,000 Rangers fans will stay [in the city], coming to Seville by buses on Wednesday,” said Castro, speaking to inews.

“It’s too many people with too much alcohol, the majority without tickets for the game and lots of construction sites around the city, a recipe that could lead to serious problems.”