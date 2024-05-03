Merchant City cabaret to host drag show and pottery painting event
and live on Freeview channel 276
An event combining pottery painting with drag performance is coming to Glasgow – promising to turn ‘clay into slay.’
Hosted by independent pottery painting studio The Craft Pottery, the event is set to take place at Glasgow’s premier LGBTI+ bar, The Corset Club, on May 5 from 12pm - 3pm.
Attendees will have the chance to enjoy The Corset Club’s LGBTQI+ themed tipples; Paris is Burning, Call Me By Your Name, Boy Erased, and Pink Flamingo.
Pottery painters will also be treated to a Drag Show performance from local queens Skinnie Minnie and Tianah Tucker.
Beth Hoad, Studio Director at Craft Pottery, said: “We’ve been so excited about the opening of The Corset Club. Drag and pottery are both important forms of self-expression and creativity. This collaboration was a no-brainer because they both go hand in hand.
“Skinnie and Tianah are brilliant performers, so if you’d like an amazing show, some fun pottery painting and some delicious cocktails to go along with it – what better way to spend your Bank Holiday?”
Tickets are £18pp and include entry, a piece of pottery, and all materials needed. To book tickets, call The Craft Pottery on 0141 243 2823.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.