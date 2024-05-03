Merchant City cabaret to host drag show and pottery painting event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An event combining pottery painting with drag performance is coming to Glasgow – promising to turn ‘clay into slay.’

Hosted by independent pottery painting studio The Craft Pottery, the event is set to take place at Glasgow’s premier LGBTI+ bar, The Corset Club, on May 5 from 12pm - 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will have the chance to enjoy The Corset Club’s LGBTQI+ themed tipples; Paris is Burning, Call Me By Your Name, Boy Erased, and Pink Flamingo.

Pottery painters will also be treated to a Drag Show performance from local queens Skinnie Minnie and Tianah Tucker.

The interior of the new Corset Club in the Merchant City

Beth Hoad, Studio Director at Craft Pottery, said: “We’ve been so excited about the opening of The Corset Club. Drag and pottery are both important forms of self-expression and creativity. This collaboration was a no-brainer because they both go hand in hand.

“Skinnie and Tianah are brilliant performers, so if you’d like an amazing show, some fun pottery painting and some delicious cocktails to go along with it – what better way to spend your Bank Holiday?”