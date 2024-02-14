Miss Hoolie returns to Balamory in new BBC TV Series alongside husband Greg Hemphill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Wilson Nimmo, better known as Miss Hoolie by the younger generations, revisited the setting of Balamory (Tobermory, Isle of Mull) with her husband Greg Hemphill.

The Balamory and Still Game stars visited the Isle of Mull for the final leg of the tour of their new BBC Series, Jules and Greg's Wild Swim, in which they travel around the country sharing their love of wild swimming at beauty spots in Scotland.

Wild Swim's latest episode brings Jules back to the spot that kickstarted her career, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, the legendary setting for BBC children's television show of the early 2000's, Balamory. It's one of few times Julie had returned to the isle since the show ended nearly 20 years ago, back in 2005.

When the pair debark from the ferry, Greg jokes that there's a statue dedicated to Miss Hoolie on the Isle - though he's not far enough, she may just be one of the most famous faces on the island. Julie shares that she's feeling 'really emotional' after arriving in Tobermory and that she's 'pure welling up' - though she blames it on 'the menopause'.

Julies face still adorns all the Balamory merchandise sold at the Tobermory corner shop. We're then adorned to a rendition of the Balamory by Greg Hemphill, soon joined by Julie, while they drive to Tobermory Harbour to take a dip.

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill on the Isle of Iona, where they also visited in the final episode of Jules and Greg's Wild Swim.

Greg Hemphill hurries his wife to get to the harbour, but she claims he's just jealous because she's a 'big deal' in Tobermory. She's quickly proven right, as tourists crowd round to get a photo with Miss. Hoolie - although a man from the chip van does want his picture taken with Victor from Still Game.