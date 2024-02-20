Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Problems with drainage and old mine workings have resulted in North Lanarkshire Council scrapping three of its planned house construction projects.

Two sites were withdrawn from the housing programme due to refusal from Scottish Water to extend its drainage network – Macarthur Avenue in Glenmavis, where 21 houses were planned, and Mabel Street in Motherwell which was earmarked for 20 new units.

Plans to build 42 homes at Calderigg Place in Airdrie were also abandoned due to damage caused by historic mining activity, which would have cost around £2.5 million to repair.

However the council has also incorporated some new locations into its housing plans, with future developments now including 25 homes on the site of the former Muirpark Care Home in Viewpark and the conversion of office buildings to 28 flats at Coats House in Airdrie.

NLC also intends to purchase 26 three-bedroomed homes from the Barratt Homes Calder Gardens development in Coatbridge, with costs to be reported to a future council meeting.

The housing development at Mabel Street in Motherwell was scrapped due to Scottish Water refusing to extend the drainage system

The council will also review the withdrawn sites once again should Scottish Water change its current policy on drainage connections.