Ncuti Gatwa is the fourteenth Doctor of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who has a new lead. The BBC announced who is set to play the iconic character on Sunday 8 May.

Following on from Jodie Whitaker, Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa will be the fourteenth incarnation of Doctor Who’s protagonist the Doctor.

The announcement set fans buzzing with excitement for what Gatwa will bring to the role following his excellent performances in other projects.

Showrunner Russel T Davies said in a statement about the casting: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.”

He added: “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”

So, who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Doctor.

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti Gatwa was born in Rwanda on 15 October 1992.

He moved to Scotland in 1994 with his family. He has lived in both Edinburgh and Dunfermline for most of his life, attending Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High school during that time.

Gatwa moved to Glasgow for university and studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he graduated with a BA in Acting in 2013.

What has Ncuti Gatwa said about his new role?

Newly announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa received a loud round of applause from the audience at the TV Baftas as he came on stage to present the scripted comedy award alongside his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood (Photo: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

In a press release from the BBC Ncuti Gatwa gushed about the role. Expressing his excitement for what’s to come, saying: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

“The entire team has been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

What else has he been in?

Following on from his graduation scheme in acting at the Dundee Repertory Theatre, where the actor starred in several productions including David Greig’s Victoria. The actor briefly had a role in the sitcom Bob Servant in 2014.

Following on from that in 2015, Gatwa had a supporting role in the miniseries Stonemouth, an adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name.

The actor is also set to star in the upcoming Barbie movie, alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu. Which is set to release in 2023.

Gatwa’s breakout role came in May 2018, when he was in the Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education as Eric Effiong. The show has received critical acclaim since its release in 2019 and been a fan favourite among Netflix subscribers.

For his role in Sex Education, the actor has received many awards and nominations, including Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTAs in 2020 as well as numerous nominations, including Best Male Performance in a comedy programme at this year’s BAFTAs.

When will the new series of Doctor Who premiere?

Gatwa is expected to make his debut in a special episode to celebrate the BBC’s centenary in 2022. From then he will continue to the role full time from 2023.

Very little is known about the next series, as Jodie Whitaker is yet to take her final bow as

the Doctor.