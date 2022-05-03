Ed Sheeran is hitting the road for what might be his final stadium tour - but when can fans in Glasgow catch a performance?

Ed Sheeran announced his + - = ÷ x Tour (Mathematics stadium tour) on 17 September 2021.

The announcement came after the release of his fourth studio album = (Equals) which was released on 29 October in 2021.

The huge stadium tour will see the star take to the stage in five cities across the UK across 17 dates. The tour is scheduled to take place from 26 May to 1 July 2022.

Fans will be pleased to know that Ed Sheeran will be playing, not one but two shows in Glasgow.

So, when is Ed Sheeran performing in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is Ed Sheeran playing Glasgow?

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play Hampden Park in Glasgow on 16 and 17 June.

Can I still get tickets?

While the date for the 17 June has completely sold out, there are a couple tickets up for grabs via Ticketmaster .

Ticketmaster, however, has very limited availability so fans will want to act quickly.

Prices currently start at £95.45.

Is this Ed Sheeran’s last tour?

Ed Sheeran announced on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast in 2021 and said that this stadium tour would most likely be his last, and that he would be quitting major tours to spend more time with his daughter and wife.

“I think it’s about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again,” the musician revealed.

Going on to say that he would ‘hate’ for his relationship with his family to suffer due to work commitments.

Who is the support act?

The support act for all of his UK stadium tour events is Maisie Peters.

Peters gained popularity on YouTube before signing to Atlantic Records. The artist is known for her popular songs such as Dressed Too Nice for a Jacket, and It’s Your Bed Babe, It’s Your funeral.

Where else in the UK is Ed Sheeran playing?

Ed Sheeran’s 2022 UK tour dates:

26 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

28 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (new date added)

2 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland (CANCELLED)

3 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

9 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (new date added)

10 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

12 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

25 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London (new date added)

29 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

1 July 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is an English singer-songwriter who rose to meteoric fame with the release of his hit single The A Team in 2011. Sheeran’s debut album was also released in 2011, and topped the UK album charts.

Following the release of his debut album, Sheeran won Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough act in 2012.

From there, he has seen global success and has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in music. Working with the likes of Taylor Swift, Camilla Cabello, Stormzy and many more.

As of 2019, the artist has won four Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, and six Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. In 2015 and 2018 he received the highly acclaimed Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Since beginning, Sheeran has released five studio albums which have spawned 43 singles.