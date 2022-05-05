Bill Bailey is bringing his En Route to Normal show to Glasgow - but when will fans be able to catch the show?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Bailey announced a huge UK arena tour back in late 2020. Now, the time has finally come for fans to catch a show on his En Route To Normal tour.

The new show will see Bailey ponder questions that recent years have posed, while considering the country’s new normal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian will also recount his own experiences of dealing with isolation, while sharing songs and a heartwarming mix of stories. Bailey will even rhapsodise on his new found love – skydiving.

Most Popular

It’s bound to be a show that fans of Bailey’s work won’t want to miss. So when is Bill Bailey playing Glasgow?

Here is everything you need to know about the comedian’s upcoming show in Glasgow - including where to get tickets.

When is Bill Bailey playing Glasgow?

Bill Bailey is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro on 10 May 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 8pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster for the show.

Ticket prices currently range from £45.40 to £51.10. These prices do not include the booking or delivery fees.

Where else is he touring in the UK?

Bill Bailey will perform in the following UK cities:

4 May - East Of England Arena, Peterborough

5 May - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

6 May - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

7 May - Swansea Arena, Swansea

9 May - P&J Live, Aberdeen

10 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12 May - Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

13 May - The Lowry, Salford Quays

14 May - Steel Hall Utilita Arena, Sheffield

15 May - The Lowry, Salford Quays

17 May - The Anvil, Basingstoke

18 May - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

21 May - Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

23 May - G Live Guilford, Guilford

24 May - Rhyl Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

25 May - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

27 May - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

28 May - Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent

Who is Bill Bailey?

Oti dances with Bill Bailey on Strictly

Bill Bailey is an English actor, comedian and musician. He is known for his role in Black Books where he played ex-accountant Manny Bianco opposite Dylan Moran.

He’s also been seen on Jonathan Creek, Skins and Midsomer Murders and in Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz. Bailey was also a team captain on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and a regular face on QI and Have I Got News For You.

In 2020, Bailey won the 18th series of the television show Strictly Come Dancing, becoming the oldest winner in the show’s history.

Bailey has released four albums, and eight DVD releases throughout his career. As well as, embarking on 14 tours around the world.