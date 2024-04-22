Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail has delivered a £1.3 million investment of platform works at Giffnock and Pollokshaws West stations.

The five-month programme at Giffnock station in East Renfrewshire, on the East Kilbride to Glasgow line, replaced the 153-metre long section of Platform 1 that’s been in place for over 80 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Precast units were laid on top of 85 concrete foundations that spanned the platform and 75 per cent of materials on site were processed and reused as a backfill.

Part of the work also involved engineers extending the section to the south end of the platform by 15-metres to improve future signalling in this location.

At Pollokshaws West station, on Glasgow’s southside, more than 65 tonnes of brickwork was removed and the wall rebuilt to improve the existing condition of the platform that serves both the Glasgow-Barrhead and East Kilbride to Glasgow lines.

For safety reasons, trains with only four carriages were in operation on both lines during the works but trains of up to six carriages will restart from tomorrow (20 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Clark, project manager for the works at Giffnock station, said: “The work at Giffnock station is part of our wider maintenance strategy to run a safe and reliable railway by protecting and improving our assets.

“We thank residents living close to Giffnock station for their patience, given much of our work could only be done overnight, and also passengers who had to contend with a four-carriage service to allow the safe delivery of the project.

“However, the renewal work to Platform 1 means that it shouldn’t require an intervention on the scale again for at least another 80 years.”

Both Pollokshaws West and Giffnock Railway Stations have seen extensive modernisation work

With the majority of work at Pollokshaws West station now complete, the final element will involve resurfacing Platform 2 and will be carried out later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the works at Giffnock, 33 parking spaces at the station were utilised to house the site compound – this will continue to remain in place to deliver the East Kilbride Enhancement project.

If you have any questions about the works, you can contact Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41. For the latest information and progress updates follow Network Rail on Twitter @NetworkRailScot.