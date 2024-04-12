Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new book is set to release next month detailing the ‘secret life of the Subway and the people who circle it’.

Written by two Glasgow-based authors, Steven Blockley and David J Thacker, the book is set to release at the beginning of next month, May 1, under the title ‘Tunnel Visions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formatted as 15 short stories, one for every stop on Glasgow’s subway system, the collection of wee stories is Glaswegian in essence, taking inspiration from the neighbourhoods around the subway stops and the folks that inhabit them.

While Steven has lived in Glasgow his whole life, co-author David J Thacker is relatively new to the city - they combine their two perspectives into the writing of Tunnel Vision.

Steven Blockley said: “The Subway binds very different parts of the city, from the South to the West End to the City Centre, so that gave us a huge cast of characters to choose from. And I don’t think it’s been used as the framework for a book before, either.”

All facets of Glasgow characters are covered in the book, from homeless people down on their luck to affluent guys out on the town, taking in a bit of history, football, some extra-marital affairs and the infamous Subcrawl along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book gives a story to each of the subway stations, but not always in the way you might expect. David J Thacker said: “Sometimes the station is integral to the story,” David says, “and sometimes it’s just a backdrop, but we hope to have caught something of each neighbourhood in their tale.”

“We wanted to try and show as many sides to Glasgow as we could – there’s even a sort of ghost story in there!”