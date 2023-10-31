New bridge installed over Shields Road railway line

Works are currently underway by Network Rail to replace the old bridge over the rail line in Shields Road, which was subject to weight restrictions for over 20 years

Work to replace the bridge over the railway on Glasgow’s Shields Road has taken a step forward with the installation of a temporary footbridge.

The 90-metre-long steel structure spans the four rail lines running below and allows the utilities that run beneath the road surface to be diverted safely while the adjacent bridge deck is removed and replaced.

With 24 different pipes and cables buried within the bridge, including a gas main, electricity cables and multiple phone and internet services, the installation of this structure is a vital step in the work programme.

Installation of the footbridge happened over two four-hour night shifts, using a 100-tonne crane to lift the prefabricated sections into place whilst the power to the railway overhead wires was switched off for safety reasons.

Preparatory work for the bridge foundations has been ongoing since September 2023.

When all utilities have been relocated onto the new structure and access ramps have been installed, the footbridge will open to pedestrians, and cyclists who dismount, from February 2024 before the existing road bridge is demolished.

The temporary footbridge has been installed over the railway line on Shields Road in Glasgow

Laura Craig, Network Rail’s project manager for the Shield’s Road work, said: “The progress of work on this bridge has taken a significant step forward and means we can begin the important work of diverting utilities from the road bridge so that it can be replaced.

“Keeping a safe route available to pedestrians is really important so that those living and working near Shields Road can still get to where they need to be during the bridge demolition.

“I’d like to thank the public for their continued patience whilst we carry out this essential work and ask pedestrians and cyclists for ongoing consideration for their fellow citizens while using this temporary route.”