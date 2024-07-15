New 'coffee shop and convenience store' approved for Darnley wasteland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The planning proposal for the wasteland in Darnley has been approved for a new coffee shop and convenience store

A new drive-through coffee shop and convenience store can open in Darnley, Glasgow City Council has ruled.

Council planners have approved an application from Crucible Developments Ltd for a “neighbourhood centre” at Leggatston Avenue.

The development can be erected on empty land near the Old Plane Tree pub and restaurant.

Plans show there would be two buildings on the site, with one used to “anchor a convenience foodstore and three smaller commercial units”.

The other building would “accommodate a coffee shop with drive thru element alongside one other commercial unit”.

The developers added the convenience shop would “open seven days a week for the daily shopping needs of local residents” and “on-site customer car parking will be provided”.

They said: “The proposed neighbourhood centre will serve the established and emerging resident population within the surrounding area, all of which is within easy walking or cycling distance of the proposed facility.”

Conditions attached to the planning approval state the hours of operation for each store “shall not extend beyond 8am to 11pm Monday to Sunday”. Deliveries are not permitted between 11pm and 7am.

Planning permission in principle had previously been approved for a “neighbourhood centre” on the land in March 2013. That plan, for a larger site, had included hotel, retail and business use.

The applicants argued the principle of development had been established by this decision. They said the new application would “make a positive contribution to the existing vibrancy, sustainability and diversity of the locale”.

No details of who would operate the coffee shop or foodstore were included in the application.