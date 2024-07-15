Queer-owned café in Govanhill closes suddenly after less than a year in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Govanhill café and tea shop closed down suddenly last week

A new café in Govanhill has shut down after less than a year in business.

If I Should Die Tonight was a café and loose leaf tea shop on Allison Street in Glasgow’s Southside that announced its sudden closure last week.

The queer-owned café opened up on November 17 2023, and announced that it would close its doors for good on Monday, July 15 this year.

Writing to social media, the owner said: “I'll be closing the doors of If I Should Die Tonight this Thursday (maybe Friday if I have enough coffee). Gotta focus on some other things. I've loved having the shop in Govanhill and you all have been wonderful. Get your caffeine fix before I say goodbye.

“From the bottom of my lil heart I want to thank each and every one of y'all for supporting this little queer business. I'm so so happy it brought you joy, even if it was just a short while.

“Oodles of love to all of you.”

While open in the community, the café was known for its cakes, pastries, dozens of varieties of tea, and mural artwork adorning the walls.