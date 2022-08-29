The Kennishead Larder will offer food and essentials at significantly discounted prices to locals in the south side of Glasgow.

A new community food larder has been launched in Glasgow to help locals cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The community food larder - launched by Wheatley Homes Glasgow - will operate like a discounted food shop in the south side of the city.

Customers will have to pay an annual fee of £12 (or £1 per month) to shop at the store on Kennishead Avenue.

The Kennishead Larder is based on the ground floor of a multi-storey tower - operated by Wheatley Homes Glasgow - and is open from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The larder includes fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, cheese, bread, and essentials like baby food and nappies, as well as frozen and tinned food.

Staff at Wheatley Group also worked with Good Food Scotland to source discounted halal meat to cater for Muslim members of the community.

Bernadette Hewitt, Tenant Chair of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “We’re doing all we can to support our customers in these challenging times and we’re proud to partner with Good Food Scotland to deliver this vital service to the community.

“As well as providing a space for Kennishead Larder, we have pledged £10,000 for Good Food Scotland to buy food for the shop.

“It’s fantastic to see partners in our communities work together to support tenants and make their money go further.

“If any Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant is worried about rising bills, or putting food on the table, they should get in touch with us straight away - we’re here to help.”

Wheatley Group, part of the Wheatley Group, a Scottish housing and care conglomerate, was approached by Good Food Scotland following the success of a similar larder in Nitshill.

Wheatley staff transformed the empty space in the multi-storey and created the new larder.

Locals living in nearby Carnwadric and Arden are also travelling to Kennishead to use the larder.

The larder is open to everyone - not just Wheatley tenants - but Good Food Scotland staff can also direct people to other community food groups in the city.

Cathy McGee, a Kennishead Larder member and local resident, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is making it difficult for families, and places like this are needed in communities like ours.

“You might have three or four kids and not a lot of money, but if you come here, you’ll be able to cook two or three meals and not pay as much.

“My grandkids come and visit me every second weekend, so it is easier and cheaper for me to get the food they like here rather than the supermarket.