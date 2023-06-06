Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
SFA pulls plug on Conference League plan for Old Firm B teams
Ange Postecoglou appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss on four-year deal
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Popular West End bar and restaurant put up for sale for £99k

The bar and restaurant has hit the market for £99,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

The Botany on Maryhill Road near to Glasgow’s West End has been put up for sale with it likely to attract a lot of interest.

Previously known as The Strathmore, the bar and restaurant rebranded in 2018 and has been a local neighbourhood favourite since, serving up delicious meals and drinks in their stunning glass house restaurant which has been a big hit. Residents also like to head to their beer garden which is a great space to catch some rays on a sunny day.

Most Popular

Situated near to the junction of Queen Margaret Drive on Maryhill Road, the venue is a prime location for attracting locals in a densely populated area and those exploring Glasgow’s Forth & Clyde Canal with the University of Glasgow’s largest student accomodation area near at Murano Street Student Village which boasts almost 1200 bedrooms.

It has also been a popular spot for years with local football team Partick Thistle whose ground, Firhill Stadium can be reached in just over ten minutes on foot. The venue boasts a turnover of £389,161 and is looking for a lease of £20,625 per annum which is set to end in 2038. You can find out more about the venue here.

Related topics:RestaurantWest EndGlasgowResidentsPartick ThistleSaleFood