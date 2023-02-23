New Lidl opens today on Anniesland Cross - with plenty of opening day deals

The first 100 shoppers won £100 worth of shopping vouchers

Today, Lidl GB has opened the doors of its much-anticipated new supermarket on Crow Road at Anniesland Cross.

Customers were encouraged to get down early to enjoy a host of middle aisle deals, with one of the first 100 customers through the tills also in line to win £100 of shopping vouchers.

The opening comes as new insights reveal that savvy shoppers who are seeking to make savings on their groceries are turning their backs on premium priced supermarkets in favour of Lidl GB. In January alone, households switched nearly £11m from M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s, an increase of over £10 million year on year.

There is a host of opening day bargains on kitchen goodies, including a Stand Mixer for just £24.99, a Linear 3-piece saucepan set for only £22.99 and for the kids, a half price Carrera GO Racetrack for just £19.99 (available from 23.02.23).

Situated in the former Mothercare unit, the new premises feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

The Anniesland store will deliver around 40 jobs to Glasgow’s West End and give households in the area access to Lidl’s high quality Scottish produce at affordable prices.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially opening the doors to our new Anniesland store on Crow Road. We look forward to welcoming in customers from across the local community to enjoy Lidl’s fantastic range of quality produce at affordable prices.”

Glasgow’s provost Jacqueline McLaren attended the opening today February 23

Independent analysis conducted by The Grocer of shopping lists across the nation, from fresh produce to branded items, found Lidl GB was £10.31 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and £24.82 cheaper than Waitrose. The Super 33 monthly price comparison also revealed that Lidl GB was cheapest for 21 items.