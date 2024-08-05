New men's retail store set to open in Glasgow City Centre today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new shop opens in the Buchanan Galleries today, August 6

Menkind have announced the opening of its brand-new store at Buchanan Galleries on Tuesday, 6th August.

Menkind is offering a 10% discount on every purchase worth £25 or more this weekend, from Saturday 10th August to Sunday 11th August.

Located next to Boux Avenue on the ground floor of Buchanan Galleries, the new store will be packed with the latest gadgets, unique gifts, and quirky collectibles, and has been designed to offer the best shopping experience, with interactive displays and a wider selection of products to explore.

“Menkind has something for everyone, with all kinds of wonderful gifts and gadgets, and we’re very excited to introduce its new store here at Buchanan Galleries," said Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries. “With Christmas just a few months away, we can expect Menkind to be hugely popular amongst shoppers in the centre who will be looking for the perfect gift for a friend or loved one."

Members of the public are invited to the opening day tomorrow and be among the first to experience the brand-new store. Whether visitors are hunting for the perfect gift or simply want to see what’s new, there’s something for everyone at Menkind Buchanan Galleries.