Shopping in Glasgow: 8 brand new shops to visit in Glasgow

It’s been a busy Summer for Glasgow as we see new openings from restaurants, bars, and of course shops - today we wanted to put together this retail guide showcasing the newest shops for your perusal here in the city.

All sites listed have very recently opened, or are set to open really soon. If you’re heading out this weekend, make sure to stop in at least one of these spots in the city.

From international brands, to lesser known boutiques, these are the new shop openings you need to check out in Glasgow in the Summer of 2024.

1 . Mint Velvet - 83 Buchanan Street Women's fashion brand, Mint Velvet, opened in the city centre last month - offering garments in the style of 'relaxed glamour'. It occupies the unit formerly held by All Saints. | Contributed Photo: Mint Velvet

2 . Princes Square & Other Stories, a fashion brand owned by H&M, will soon open an outlet in the unit formerly occupied by Ted Baker on the ground floor of the shopping centre | Contributed

3 . Søstrene Grene - 235 Buchanan Street The Danish furniture retailer opened its second Glasgow shop at the top of Buchanan Street. Photo: Submitted

4 . Zara - Silverburn Shopping Centre Silverburn are opening a huge new Zara outlet in the former Debenham's unit. Unlike the old Zara outlet in the centre, this shop will be set over two levels, and be much larger in general. | Contributed