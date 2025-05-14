New mural in Govan reimagines local hero Mary Barbour as a modern-day activist

A new mural reimagining the Govan activist Mary Barbour as a modern-day campaigner has just been unveiled on the gable end of 1198 Govan Road.

Created by internationally-recognised muralist Jeks, the work contemporary depiction of Barbour’s spirit linking her legacy of protest and activism with the ongoing fight for justice and equality today. Commissioned by SWG3’s Yardworks GRID in partnership with Linthouse Housing Association (LHA), the mural marks 50 years of Linthouse Housing Association, celebrating five decades of providing social housing and supporting the Govan community. It also forms part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations, spotlighting the city’s history of grassroots activism.

The mural, informed by community voices gathered by local organisations Protests and Suffragettes and Sunny G Radio, features a young woman symbolising a modern Mary Barbour, looking upward toward a brighter future, with a protest scene behind her. Details such as an equals sign tattoo on her neck and a thistle motif symbolising “strength, equality, and Scottish identity”.

Mary Barbour was a Scottish political activist, local councillor, bailie and magistrate. Barbour was closely associated with the Red Clydeside movement in the early 20th century and recognised for her role as the main organiser of the women of Govan who took part in the rent strikes of 1915.

This is Yardworks GRID's fifth large-scale gable end mural in Govan, contributing to a growing trail of public artworks that celebrate the area’s heritage.

Linthouse Housing Association Chief Executive Irene C McFarlane said: “Mary Barbour was an iconic figure not just in Glasgow but across the wider housing association movement. Her contribution cannot be underestimated as she bravely tackled housing injustice and stood firmly on the side of tenants. It is therefore highly appropriate that she should be honoured with this new mural as a reminder of her activism. It perfectly complements the Mary Barbour statue located at Govan Cross unveiled in 2018. Along with two other recently unveiled murals in our community, this latest mural is the perfect curtain raiser to our 50th anniversary celebrations.”

JeksOne, artist, said: “Painting this mural was an honour for me on many levels. Mary Barbour was a hero in her activism, organisation and mobilisation of women to protest for their civil rights. Although this mural is not a literal depiction of Mary, it represents her massive inspiration for all to stand up and speak out for what is right and important in your country and communities. Her strength and courage should always be remembered as a guiding light, and I hope this mural inspires young women, men and all to stand up and fight for what’s right.”

T S Beall, lead artist, Protests and Suffragettes, said: “We were delighted to share our research on Mary Barbour with Jeks, and we love how his design weaves in themes of contemporary protest. In conversations with community groups in Govan, we explored what a modern-day Mary Barbour might be fighting for today—and it’s striking how relevant her activism remains more than a century later. Honouring her legacy, and that of the many women who fought alongside her isn’t just about remembrance—it’s about recognising the foundations they laid for a fairer society, and how their courage continues to inspire the next generation of activists.”

Yardworks GRID is a three-year programme delivered by SWG3 in partnership with the University of Glasgow, funded by the Glasgow Community and Place Fund and Creative Scotland. This initiative aims to establish an open-air street arts district within the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District: “Delivered by a diverse cohort of local and international street artists, Yardworks GRID is designed to provide high-quality skills development, enhance social impact, and promote wellbeing through creative expression. The programme showcases cutting-edge street art installations, provides training opportunities for emerging artists, and facilitates community engagement projects that enrich the cultural landscape of Glasgow.”