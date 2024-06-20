New tailored suit store famous in Dubai opens first Scottish store in Glasgow's Merchant City
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scottish entrepreneurs Ryan Smith, who was born in Ayrshire and Calvin Smith from Edinburgh, have opened their first UK store in Glasgow’s Merchant City as they prepare to ‘disrupt the Scottish tailoring market with their unique bespoke concept.’
The store officially opens on Friday June 21 2024. Suited and Booted, which launched in Dubai in 2017 and is now renowned throughout the Middle East and popular with many Scottish and UK sports personalities, is coming home to Scotland to launch their first store in Glasgow as part of its UK expansion.
The 3300 sq ft store, located on Montrose Street, will specialise in high end bespoke tailoring, ready to wear suiting and their own brand of casual wear, By Smiths.
The boutique has been designed to reflect the aesthetic of their two UAE locations with a focus on creating a welcoming yet luxurious design that instantly feels like a traditional tailors, with a modern edge and has been executed by Glasgow based fit out specialist Dickson Joinery and bespoke interior design practice Lucid Designs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.