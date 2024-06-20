Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new suit shop that is popular in Dubai will open its first Scottish store in Glasgow’s Merchant City

Scottish entrepreneurs Ryan Smith, who was born in Ayrshire and Calvin Smith from Edinburgh, have opened their first UK store in Glasgow’s Merchant City as they prepare to ‘disrupt the Scottish tailoring market with their unique bespoke concept.’

The store officially opens on Friday June 21 2024. Suited and Booted, which launched in Dubai in 2017 and is now renowned throughout the Middle East and popular with many Scottish and UK sports personalities, is coming home to Scotland to launch their first store in Glasgow as part of its UK expansion.

The 3300 sq ft store, located on Montrose Street, will specialise in high end bespoke tailoring, ready to wear suiting and their own brand of casual wear, By Smiths.

Suited & Booted opens on Montrose Street in Glasgow's Merchant City on June 21. | Contributed