New TK Maxx store set to open in Braehead shopping centre ahead of festive season

The new TK Maxx store will be creating 90 new jobs and will be a welcome addition to the centre

This month marks the arrival of a brand-new TK Maxx store in Glasgow Braehead, making it easier than ever for local treasure seekers to grab great value bargains.

Opening its doors at 10am on Thursday November, 23 the labels-for-less retailer is a high street favourite, offering everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof.

Spanning 2 floors and 17,254 sq. ft., the TK Maxx store – which specialises in offering well-loved brands at lower prices – will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP. Shoppers can expect several new deliveries each week, with new treasures to find every visit.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to bring TK Maxx to Glasgow, giving local shoppers the chance to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices.

"We want to give our valued Glasgow treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store!”