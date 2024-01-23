New Wagamama's to open new restaurant in Glasgow City Centre next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of wagamama’s restaurants in Glasgow, the pan Asian brand has announced it’s opening a new restaurant in Glasgow’s shopping centre, St Enoch.

With the increased popularity and footfall of St Enoch shopping centre, wagamama is set to open its fourth restaurant in the city on Monday February 19, as demand continues to grow for its nourishing menu on its iconic benches.

The new St Enoch restaurant will serve up classic guest favourites, amongst them the classic chicken katsu, ramens and side dishes on their 50% plant-based menu.

wagamama’s latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including wagamama's first ever hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki. The menu also sees the introduction of the Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb.

Other items include the gochujang rice bowls, available to order with chicken or shichimi tofu, plus a host of fresh new sides including rotis served with raisukatsu sauce for dipping. Never forgetting the joy of ending a meal with something sweet, wagamama has also added chouxnuts to the menu.

Located at St Enoch Square, Glasgow, the stylish new restaurant has been designed for 130 internal covers. Open seven days a week, the new restaurant will create 57 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 161 restaurants across the UK.

Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on wagamama to celebrate. Keep an eye on their web pages for the ticket release.

Milly Pearson, Regional Marketing Manager for the North, comments: “We are so excited to open the doors to our fourth restaurant in Glasgow. St Enoch Square has become the beating heart of the city, and we can’t wait to open up our benches to the local community and visitors to the shopping destination with our newest menu launch and fresh favourites!

"Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”

wagamama St Enoch opening hours:

Monday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Tuesday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Wednesday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Thursday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Friday – 11:00 – 11:00pm

Saturday – 11:00 – 11:00pm

Sunday – 11:00 – 10:00pm