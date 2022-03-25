Next week’s Glasgow equal pay strikes suspended - but April dates remain scheduled

Glasgow City Council staff were supposed to be going on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the ongoing arguments over equal pay claims.

GMB staff on strike in another dispute.

Responding this afternoon [Friday 25 March] to the suspension of strike action by members of GMB Scotland and Unison Scotland in Glasgow City Council, GMB Scotland Organiser Sean Baillie said: “Our members have suspended their strike action scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, following assurances from the council leader that the 2019 deal will be maintained for negotiations over interim payments, and that those payments will be delivered by October.

“This is not a decision taken lightly. There is a deep mistrust of the council among our members, and particularly toward the unelected officials who have consistently hindered progress to tackle the pay discrimination which they imposed.

“The strike actions for the 20th and 21st of April remain scheduled. We expect the council leader’s participation in talks over the coming days and weeks, and that an offer and plan for the settlement and payment of interim and new claims is set-out in advance of 20th April.”