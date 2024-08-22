Work has not started at Motherwell Concert Hall one year on from closure - with no reopening deadline in sight
Last September Motherwell Concert Hall closed with immediate effect ‘until further notice’ - nearly a year later and the community has been given no notice of when the concert hall could reopen.
The community space was forced to close its doors last year after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) found in the roof of the building. RAAC can be susceptible to failure when exposed to moisture. The ‘bubbles’ can allow water to enter the material. This moisture can also cause decay in any reinforcement steel (‘rebar’) present in the material.
The inspection also found evidence of water ingress to the roof space, meaning a full intrusive survey is required.
This means the building could see its roof cave in at a moments notice due to years of moisture building up within the concrete.
North Lanarkshire Council have confirmed that no work has begun to replace the RAAC within the roof beyond an inspection. A spokesperson told GlasgowWorld back in April 2024: “The full intrusive survey of Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre is complete and an option appraisal assessment has been carried out by our appointed technical team and it is anticipated that a report will be presented to council for consideration. As the venue continues to be out of use, alternative facilities are being considered and planned for shows and events.”
Most recently, this month August 2024, GlasgowWorld were told by a spokesperson: "A report will be considered at a future meeting of the council."
No date was given on the future meeting to be held by the council, and it was confirmed that no work has been carried out beyond initial surveys and assessments.
Alternative facilities being used for shows and events include Airdrie Town Hall and Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, which will host the ever-popular pantomime this Christmas.
There is no timeline on when the concert hall is set to re-open, as the building remains closed to the public,
