Coatbridge locals were surprised to see their local long-standing corner shop featuring in Cadbury's latest national television advert this week.

The Quarry Street corner shop has been open in the same location for 200 years now, and in that two century-long history they've featured in a Cadbury advertising campaign twice.

Lanarkshire has been becoming more and more prevalent in the film industry - from Gregory’s Girl to hit television series Outlander, both of which are filmed in Cumbernauld, the latter boasting its own studio at Wardpark. Cumbernauld Glen has also been used by the Outlander crew to illustrate some of their North Carolina locations.

North Lanarkshire has been the location of several well-known television series in the last few years, including Vigil, Karen Pirrie, Scot Squad, Crime and Shetland.

It's thanks to Lanarkshire's healthy mix of natural, rural and built environments that make it such a great location for filming. On the big screen, it has featured in notable films, The Batman, Tetris, The Last Bus and The Outlaw King.