Using data on finalised house price sales - we’ve calculated the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in North Lanarkshire

Just how expensive is it to buy a home in North Lanarkshire? We have analysed all the house prices in across North Lanarkshire from Gartcosh to Muirhouse.

North Lanarkshire is the 28th most expensive (or fourth least expensive) place to buy a home in Scotland out of 32 council areas, with the median house price in North Lanarkshire at £127,000 based on house sales in 2022.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000.

Edinburgh was ranked second, with an average property price of £265,000. East Lothian was the third most expensive council area to buy in, with properties costing £262,995 on average.

Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a property in 2022, with the average price coming in at just £95,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as ‘intermediate zones’, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. These zones are district areas in Glasgow, like Gartcosh and Marnock, Ladywell in Motherwell, and Stepps in Shotts.

At a neighbourhood level, the three most exclusive areas in Scotland could all be found in the capital. Murrayfield and Ravelston was the most expensive area to buy, with the average property costing £657,000 – 16 times greater than Greenock Upper Central in Inverclyde which had an average property price of £40,000.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to move to in North Lanarkshire, based on the median house price in 2022.

Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Gartcosh and Marnock Gartcosh and Marnock is the most expensive neighbourhood in North Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £263,000 and 259 homes sold in 2022.

2 . Carrickstone Carrickstone is the second most expensive neighbourhood in North Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £248,000 and 59 homes sold in 2022.

3 . Stepps Stepps is the third most expensive neighbourhood in North Lanarkshire - with a median house price of £223,000 and 47 homes sold in 2022.

4 . Cardowan and Millerston Cardowan and Millerston is the fourth most expensive neighbourhood in North Lanarkshire with a median house price of £215,000 and 77 homes sold in 2022.