The summer festival on the Isle of Bute have announced their line-up!

ButeFest, the much-loved boutique festival held on the magical Isle of Bute, is gearing up for its 2023 edition as organisers share an eclectic programme of events.

Taking place from Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30 2023 on the stunning Ettrick Bay, the festival has a family-friendly ethos, with a full schedule of entertainment, workshops, and activities for families bringing more entertainment to the island than ever before.

The festival’s enclosed family area offers younger visitors a chance to take part in a variety of activities housed within bell tents, from under 5s’ chill out, arts and crafts, circus skills and Bookbug sessions, to face painting, glitter tattoos and much more – all while parents relax and listen to the music around them.

This year, ButeFest will welcome back the celebrated Astral Circus, who will perform several shows daily, and The Magic Lantern, who have prepared their own bespoke workshops and performances including shadow puppetry, storytelling, singing and ukulele sessions. They will also be running enchanting storytelling sessions around the campfire each evening.

There will be a host of interactive activities for all ages held across the weekend in the Vespertine Area, including calming Tai Chi, family-friendly yoga, captivating scarf dancing, Bute Bustle workshops, dance bingo, silent discos, 80s discos and family parties each evening to get everyone in the festival spirit.

As always, the stellar line up for ButeFest 2023 celebrates a host of genres, and with some of the best local and national talent the country has to offer set to perform, as well as international acts from as far afield as Australia, there will be music to suit all tastes.

Iconic singer-songwriter with sonorous voice, Horse, will perform with her band and string quartet, as well as uber talented rock act Ewan Macfarlane Band, Scottish Alternative Music Award-winning band Gallus, celebrated indie group Wrest and, a favourite on Scotland’s gig scene, Connor Fyfe.

All-girl punk band The Hedrons are also set to put on a spectacular show, as well as Glasgow-based country singer Robyn Red and her band, recently signed five-piece powerhouse This is War! and, fresh from supporting Lewis Capaldi on tour, talented singer-songwriter Broghan.

Hailing from Liverpool and now working closely with Simon Jones of The Verve fame, John Taylor and his band will also delight Bute crowds as they take to the stage. The revered musician has just released his ninth studio album and has had prolific success in multiple movies and TV shows in the USA, with his song The Only Way To Be recently featuring in the award winning Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones and the Six.

The eclectic mix of talent will join headliners Big Country, folk-pop festival powerhouses Skerryvore and, bringing the party to ButeFest, Motherwell’s own The LaFontaines.

First held in 2015, ButeFest has grown from a local event attracting 600 people to a 2000-capacity festival, attracting people from all over the UK to make the 35-minute crossing over the firth of Clyde.

ButeFest Chair Greg Pegg said: “As we gear up for ButeFest 2023, it’s great to see things taking shape and to feel the excitement building. We are very proud of our festival’s family-friendly ethos and are excited to expand our programme of events catered to children this year, offering inclusive and interactive activities for all ages.

“We want to say a big thank you to the artists, crafters and entertainers who have made this possible, and we can’t wait to see everyone getting involved in July!”

At ButeFest, people of all ages can soak up the festival atmosphere, music and fun with day and weekend tickets available, and a campsite within walking distance of the main festival arena.