From Baby Strange to The Vanities; Any one of these bands could be the next big thing!
Glasgow has produced some of the greatest bands the UK - and the wider world - has seen, so we thought it would be a good idea to put together this list of artists performing in the city who could be the next great Glasgow band.
After lockdown ended, Glasgow was aflush with a tidal wave of brand new bands, and with all that time to practice during the pandemic - the calibre of the music scene in Glasgow has improved drastically.
Our city is undeniably a musical one, producing some majorly successful and famous artists like AC/DC, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Simple Minds, and the Bay City Rollers. If that line-up isn’t telling enough, regardless of the genre, Glasgow does music best.
Any one of these artists have the talent, stage presence, and the formidable cool factor that it takes to be the next big thing.
Undefined: related
Undefined: gallery
1. Sister Madds
If Marina and the Diamonds came from Glasgow - they’d probably sound something like Sister Madds. The band started last year, almost a year to the day, and have been steadily increasing in popularity as they headline gigs in Glasgow and Edinburgh. You can check out their music, or find out when their next gig is by following them on Instagram: @sistermaddsband (Pics by @jordann.barrr)
2. Soap Box
Soap Box are a punk band that, in our honest opinion, have the highest energy gigs going in Glasgow right now. You won’t find crowds as bouncing in the city as a Soap Box gig. You can check out their next gig, or listen to their music on Instagram: @soapboxband (Pic by @jensfotoz)
3. Baby Strange
Baby Strange are criminally underrated - having been active in Glasgow the longest out of any of the bands on this list - if anyone deserves some success, it’s these guys. That’s not to say that Baby Strange aren’t an incredibly well-respected band in the Glasgow music scene, it’s just that they deserve much more attention. You can listen to the band, and find out about their next gig, on their Instagram @baby__strange (Pics by @jasminepolitely)
4. Gallus
Gallus are an indie-rock (emphasis on rock) band that are about as Glaswegian as they come - featuring vocals sung in a Glasgow accent, a rare thing indeed, and even more odd is just how well they work. You can listen to Gallus, or find out when their next gig is by following them on Instagram: @gallusareaband (Pic by @kirstenheskamp & @aodhangallagher)