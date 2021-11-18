The popular TV drama is offering budding creatives a brilliant opportunity.

What’s happening? Outlander is once again taking applications for their training programme that’ll tie in with the filming of the seventh series of the hit show, starting in January 2022.

There are a number of full time traineeship positions available under the scheme, which is supported by Screen Scotland and ScreenSkills.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trainee scheme covers behind the scenes work too, such as costume, production, rigging, painting and carpentry.

The team are looking to take on 32 trainees across various departments for these work experience positions.

Successful candidates will get to work alongside stars like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the set of the time travelling drama.

What are the Outlander team looking for in a trainee? No formal qualifications are required, however, to be eligible, applicants must: normally reside in Scotland (the production base is Cumbernauld); be eligible to work in the UK; be over 18 years old; preferably have a full, clean driving licence; and have a basic understanding of the film and television industry, preferably with relevant work experience.

One credit from a professional TV or film production is preferable, but applicants should not have more than 12 months’ paid experience in the department they’re applying to join.

Deadline and how to apply: Applications for painting, rigging, plastering, carpentry and costume roles must be submitted before 9am on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The deadline for applications for production and locations positions is 9am on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Click here to submit an application.

How much is the salary? Trainees will be paid salaries between: £433.33 and £546.18 per week. They will also receive holiday entitlement.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “As a trainee on Outlander, you will be learning from some of the finest technicians and creatives working in the film and television industry.

“The experience of training within a real filming environment will create a strong platform for our trainees to embark on successful careers within this industry.