Calling all budding actors in Glasgow, a casting agency needs you.

What’s happening? A casting agent is urgently searching for thousands of Scots to appear in a trio of major Hollywood productions which are to begin filming across the central belt this month.

GBM Casting – whose extras have previously appeared in hit shows Outlander, Succession and Peaky Blinders – has issued an urgent appeal for supporting artists.

The appeal comes as Warner Brothers confirmed that a major production will be based in Glasgow after a £150,000 grant. It is thought that this will be Batgirl.

Graeme Miller, who founded GBM Casting in 2003 and has worked on some of the biggest Scottish-based movies in Hollywood history, has encouraged everyone who is interested in appearing in a big-budget blockbuster to apply.

He said: “There is no right look – this is an opportunity for absolutely everyone who’s on the hunt for a part-time job with some extra stardust.

“While we’re looking for an interesting, diverse mix of people, we’ve been specifically requested to find more redheads. We’re also on the hunt for night owls as one of the productions we’re working on will be filmed mostly at night.”

The appeal arrives as more major productions choose to film in Scotland following the success of big-budget blockbusters such as Indiana Jones 5, The Batman, Fast and Furious 9 and Flash.

Filming is set to begin before the end of the year for Amazon Studios and BBC Productions Good Omens 2 and Amazon Studios Anansi Boys.

The GBM Casting team even took to the streets of Glasgow this week to unearth top walk-on and supporting artist talent.

Graeme added: “Hollywood is increasingly looking to Glasgow and Edinburgh. The Scottish film industry has never been busier.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Things started to change after World War Z as more studios looked to Glasgow to provide a more cost-effective alternative to New York.

“But with recent investment in quality studios in Bathgate and Leith, the floodgates have well and truly opened.”

As well as these studios, there will be a new film and TV studio in Glasgow's west end under an £11.9 million plan to transform part of the historic Kelvin Hall.