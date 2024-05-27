Three teams of two will be competing to arrive first into Munich in time for the Scotland v Germany game

Paul Mullan and Euan McLelland have beaten over 750 applicants to take on an epic 1,200 mile race to Germany, using any means possible

Paisley pals Paul Mullan and Euan McLelland have been selected from hundreds of applicants to take on Tennent’s Lager Get to Germany race this summer, in time for the opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich.

Groom-to-be Euan and his groomsman Paul, both 36, will be embarking on an epic journey from Glasgow to Munich in a nail-biting race against another two teams from across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two have a great relationship, despite supporting different teams - but they always come together to support the mighty Scotland with a glass of Tennent’s in hand. As well as the European Championships, waiting for them in Germany will be Euan’s friends, who are gathering in Munich for his stag do.

Paul Mullan and Euan McLelland from Paisley have beaten over 750 applicants to take on an epic 1,200 mile race to Germany

However, the pair may face some obstacles on the way. As well as supporting different teams, their travelling styles aren’t exactly a match made in heaven. Euan admits he would hang off the back of a bus for 400 miles to get there, while Paul prefers seamless hospitality and heated seats. They both agree, though, that the challenge is a great opportunity to have a European adventure before the real adventure of marriage and children begins.

Paul and Euan said: “We’ve heard amazing stories from friends and family about following Scotland across the world, but we’ve never had the chance - until now! We are passionate Scotland fans so we needed to be part of the moment to finally have our own stories to tell. We love adventure and football - so the race was right up our street, and we’re here for the win!”

They’ll be joined in the challenge by two teams from the North East - father and daughter powerhouses William and Beth Wallace from Aberdeen and die-hard Tartan Army members Ewan Oman and Chris Gibson from Peterhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout their travels, each of the three teams will face tricky twists and challenges that will bring back fond memories of the national team’s journey to qualification. On the way, they will answer riddles to win prizes at some of Europe’s biggest sporting venues, and there’ll be a host of special guest appearances from Scottish football legends past and present, who will surprise the teams and offer a helping hand at different stages of the journey.

The first team to reach the finish line will join Scotland supporters in Germany for the length of the group stages, and receive an incredible prize package, including flights and accommodation with the Scotland team for a future away game and a Scotland season pass for upcoming home games. There’ll also be some very entertaining spot prizes, from a Perfect Draft Machine with Tennent’s Lager kegs and a pair of John McGinn’s signed glasses to Stuart Armstrong’s hair gel.

Each step of the 1,200-mile challenge will be captured for an online mini-series narrated by Love Island’s Iain Stirling, which will give fans the opportunity to cheer on the teams and check in on their progress as they race to Germany.

Hazel Alexander, Senior Brand Manager at Tennent’s said: “We cannot wait to watch the race unfold between William and Beth, Ewan and Chris, and Euan and Paul in June. We’ll be watching with bated breath to see how each team gets on, and who will be crowned the winners. This summer is going to be massive for both sports and Tennent’s, and we’ll be backing Scotland all the way!”