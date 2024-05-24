Celtic star Anthony Ralston is over the moon to have received a call from Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of Euro 2024.

Celtic star Anthony Ralston is ‘buzzing’ to have been included in Steve Clarke’s provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024. The Hoops man was one of the 28 names submitted as part of a squad that will be cut by two players ahead of the tournament beginning in Germany next month.

The 25-year-old - who already has eight caps - may face a battle to keep his spot given he was not a key starter for Celtic in their title-winning campaign, making only 13 league appearances. But he is keen to seize his opportunity and to convince Clarke of his worth ahead of the squad being cut down. He told STV: “I’m buzzing. When you’re a kid and you grow up watching these tournaments you idolise the people that are playing in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To now say I’m involved in one is surreal. I’m absolutely delighted. If the opportunity arises over there, then I would like to do my best for my country and give my all for the team. From a personal point of view, I’ve kept myself n great condition and I’m off the back of 90 minutes at the weekend there, so I’m feeling good.

“It’s my job to do my best for my country if I’m called upon, and I’m ready to do so. You work so hard through your career, and it is very short. So when these opportunities come around, you want to try and grab them with both hands.”

Asked about how he found out about the call-up, Ralston said: “We were training , so it was only when we came off the training ground that we found out,” said Ralston. “Then you check your phone and there’s messages from family and friends. It’s a proud moment for everybody involved and for your family. It’s good to give back that way as well, and they can all take it in. It’s something I’m massive on, and I know other players are as well.

“It’s about giving back to those who gave to you at a young age, and made you the person that you are, taking you to different places when you’re a kid, and giving you that kick-start. It’s good that it can come full circle and you can give them this moment as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Ralston will be concentrating on keeping his spot, at least after this weekend’s cup final with Celtic is over and done with, he will already be dreaming of a starting spot in the Euro 2024 opener, with Scotland beginning the tournament at the earliest possible opportunity against hosts Germany.

“It would be absolutely amazing,” he said of the possibility. “The way I approach things is that I do my work every day and take my opportunities when they come. If that comes, then it would be a dream.”

As for his Celtic opportunities, Brendan Rodgers has already promised an increase amount of game time for Ralston next season. “He will feature more for me next season,” said the Hoops boss. “Part of this season was that Ali was the first choice. Tony came in and played some games and Ali had been out for a while, and when he came back, I needed to get him games to get him up to speed.