The ‘Lidl Neep Patch’ patch will pop up at Chatelherault Country Park with produce for the event grown by 25-year-long supplier, Stewarts of Tayside

Lidl is calling on Scots to ‘jack in’ the pumpkins this year as it gets set to open Scotland’s first ever neep picking patch.

Taking family fun back to its roots, ‘The Lidl Neep Patch’ is putting the humble swede on a pedestal to revive the dwindling tradition of carving tumshie lanterns.

Longstanding Lidl supplier, Stewarts of Tayside, grows a momentous 50 million neeps every year and is harvesting a special crop for Lidl’s pop-up patch at Chatelherault Country Park.

There’ll be an on-site ‘Tumshie Tent’ with an expert team on hand to hollow out guests’ lanterns alongside an arty area for kids to get crafty before venturing out on the ‘Tattie Bogle Trail’.

The ‘Lidl Neepers’ play area will offer good old-fashioned games including a Neep Shy, Neeps and Crosses and Bowling with Neeps as well as a straw bale chute.

Neep pickers can then warm their bellies at the ‘Stovies Stop’ while toe-tapping to the tune of Scottish folk musicians.

Marco Ivone, Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland, said: “Lidl has long been a champion of great quality Scottish produce and neeps are no different - in fact, we’ve worked with our long standing supplier, Stewarts of Tayside, for over 25 years.

“This year, we’ll give the humble neep the stage it so deserves and celebrate the fading art of tumshie lantern carving, while giving Scots a one-of-a-kind day out that’s rooted in tradition.”

Launching today, tickets are a steal at just £5 for adults and free for weans (under 11) so neep-picking hopefuls best be quick before they sell out. Sessions will run in the morning and afternoon from Saturday 12th-Monday 14th October. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/4cXhtBD, with all proceeds donated to STV Children’s Appeal.