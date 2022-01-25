1000 people sign petition for lollipop crossing at ‘hazardous’ Glasgow junction

More than 1000 people have now signed a petition calling for a lollipop crossing service at a “hazardous” West End junction.

Lead petitioner, Linda Tait, wants Glasgow City Council to make the Crow Road/Whittingehame crossing safer for children walking to school.

She has said children’s journeys to school cause “psychological distress” as they “clutch hands, cross swiftly, skirt cars blocking the junction and avoid traffic-light offenders”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People want a lollipop crossing at the junction.

Her petition had reached over 1110 signatures by Tuesday morning, and can be signed until January 31. It will then be presented at a council committee meeting, where councillors can recommend taking action.

“All children should be able to walk to school safely, with increasing independence,” Ms Tait said.

“The Crow Road/Whittingehame crossing, mid-stream between the high-speed Expressway/M8 and chaotic Anniesland Cross, splits a main artery for vehicles travelling north-south/south-north.

“Rush-hour volume and race-track mentality leads to driving arrogance.”

She highlighted how the city council’s active travel strategy walking, cycling and wheeling will be “the first and natural choice” for getting to school, yet “our children fear these due to a vehicle dominated junction lacking visible deterrent”.

“Logically, providing cross patrols for perilous journeys would encourage active travel. I urge GCC to instate a lollipop person at the hazardous Crow Road/Whittingehame junction; invest in our children’s future.”

The petitioner has had support from local councillors as well as parent groups, and her campaign has been backed by SNP MP Carol Monaghan.

Eunis Jassemi, who is the Labour candidate for the Victoria Park ward at May’s council elections, said parents have raised “serious concerns” about “reckless high-speed driving” from the Clyde Tunnel through Jordanhill to the Whittingehame crossing.

“It has got so bad that one parent at Broomhill Primary School said parents are so concerned with the lack of road safety that children are no longer allowed to walk by themselves near the road.